Leather manufactures’ exports up 2.18%

Islamabad

The export of leather manufactures from the country witnessed an increase of 2.18 percent during July-November 2017-18 compared to that of Jul-Nov (2016-17). The exports rose to US$ 219.584 million in first five months of current fiscal year as against he exports of $214.889 million during same period of last year. According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics export of leather gloves increased by 13.62 per cent as it rose to $85.455 million in Jul-Nov (2017-18) from $75.209 million in same period of previous year. The leather garments export however, declined by 3.53 per cent to $129.382 million from $134.117 million in July-Nov (2016-17). Similarly export of other leather products also decreased to $4.747 million in the period under review against the export of $5.563 million in same period last year thus showing a decline of 14.67 percent. On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, leather manufacturers’ exports witnessed an increase of 0.75 percent and 1.39 per cent when compared with the exports during November 2016 and October 2017 respectively. The exports rose to $44.247 million in November 2017 from $43.917 million in November 2016 and $43.014 million in October 2017. —APP