Leather gloves’ exports witness 11.81% increase

Leather gloves’ exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 11.81 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, leather gloves worth $119,516 exported, as compared to exports of $106,890 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather goods increased by 11.03 %, of $266,595 as compared to the exports of $240,100 of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, leather garments’ exports also increased by 10.42% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $139,100 as compared to the exports.—APP