At least 24 dead, 69 others injured in bus crash near Chakwal

ISLAMABAD :At least 24 people were killed and 69 others injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in Dhok Pathan area of Talagang on Wednesday night. According to a private news channel , the bus fell from a height of 150 feet, the Rescue Officials said, adding that as many as 69 people were also injured in the accident. The bus, which was carrying nearly a hundred passengers, was on its way to Lahore’s Raiwind from Kohat, said the Rescue sources. The deceased and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Talagang for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively. The medical staff of the hospital fear that there are chances of more casualties. Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

Orignally published by APP