LEAs recover 18 bombs from suspected terrorists’ hideout in Pishin

PISHIN : The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) recovered 18 locally manufacture bombs from suspected hideout of terrorists here on Tuesday which were defused later.

According to details, the Levies and FC personnel conducted joint operation against militants in Killi Tarat area of district Pishin.

During operation, 18 locally manufacture bombs were recovered from the hideouts. However, the militants managed to escape prior getting the information of the LEAs operation.

Bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in with defused the recovered bombs.

The LEAs personnel cordoned off the area after the recovery of bombs and launched search operation.