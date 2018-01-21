LEAs personnel conduct mock exercise

Multan

The personnel of law enforcement agencies conducted a mock exercise at an Imambargah situated in Mumtazabad area on Saturday with an objective to handle any emergency like situation. The mock exercise was conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, and it was attended by officials from various departments including Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Police, fire brigade and others.

The basic aim of conducting exercise was to aware the people and administration of Imambargah, how to deal with any terror or emergency situation.—APP