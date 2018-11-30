LEAs break backbone of terrorists: IGP

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday said police along with law enforcement agencies have broken backbone of extremist and terrorist in province, despite they had faced many challenges to maintain peace in the area. IGP Balochistan expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of passing out parade of 313 recruitments of 88 batches of Balochistan Constabulary (BC) at Police Training College Quetta.

Additional IG Chaudhry Manzoor Sarwar, Ad-ditional IG, Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Zubair Ashraf Siddiqi, senior police officers and other were present on the occasion.

