LEAs arrest two hired assassins in city

Two persons involved in the murder of doctors were arrested in a joint operation by police and another agency in Karachi on Saturday. Law-enforcement agencies’ personnel, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the two suspects who had been hired to murder a senior doctor near Kamran Chowrangi area.

Two TT pistols were recovered from the suspects. Gulshan SP Zafar Changla said the arrested suspects had been identified as Mursalin alias Firdous and Sagheer Ali alias Bhai. The suspects revealed during investigation that they had planned to kill a doctor on Monday and they were to be paid Rs900,000 from Dubai for the murder.

They were to make a video to confirm the killing of the targeted person, they said, adding that they had received Rs50,000 as initial amount and it was paid by a facilitator. The suspects had also planned to leave the city afterwards. Police have registered a case against the suspects and further investigation is under way.