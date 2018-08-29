LEAs arrest six suspects with arms, other valuables

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested six outlaws, recovered arms, ammunition and other valuables here Monday-Tuesday midnight.

DSP Jamshed Quarter said that on a tip-off regarding presence of criminals, the police and Rangers personnel conducted joint operation against the outlaws in Patel Para, Lasbela and surrounding areas of Karachi.

During the combing operations, six outlaws wanted by various police stations in different cases were arrested beside recovery of weapons and other valuables from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Defence Police arrested two accused of street crimes including Ajey and Kiran and recovered arms from their possession.

Separate cases against the detainees were registered at concerned police stations and they were being interrogated—INP

Share on: WhatsApp