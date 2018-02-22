Learning is something humans do well as a social activity: Dr Maria

Special Correspondent

World’s leading computer scientists, Dr Maria Kilawe has said success when disciplines are brought together via a trans-disciplinary education of facilitating and building teams. It enables unusual success to address complex social issues including those faced by Pakistan such as energy or migration.

Delivering a lecture at Habib University, Pakistan’s first Liberal Arts and Sciences University in Pakistan, partners and collaborates with leading institutions around the world. For this year’s flagship Yohsin Lecture, President of Harvey Mudd College on The Importance of a Broad Education: “Why does the impact of your work on society matter? It will not only help make better career choices but help us come up with better solutions to the world’s problems. Studying a diversity of subjects allows us to be better human beings” here on Tuesday.

Dr Klawe is one of the world’s leading computer scientists, with significant contributions in several areas of mathematics, theoretical computer science, and human-computer interaction throughout her more than a 20-year academic career that included serving as Dean of Engineering at Princeton University. Her accolades also include being 17th on Fortune’s 2014 List of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Dr Klawe’s talk gave examples of success when disciplines are brought together via a trans-disciplinary education, of facilitating and building teams, and of enabling unusual success to address complex social issues, including those faced by Pakistan such as energy or migration. “Learning is something humans do well as a social activity. The really interesting job opportunities for most people in society are people who can combine human skills, social interactions, with actually understanding automation.”

In trans-disciplinary education, they become creative, problem-solving endeavours and spoke about the role of teachers in this process: “When you both frame what you’re trying to accomplish and also provide recognition with words for accomplishing those goals, that’s what makes it work.”