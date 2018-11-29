Learning from Malaysian economic model?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has recently paid a two-day official visit to Malaysia (Nov 20-21) where he affirmed to learn from Malaysia’s Economic Model. Surely, in the developing world, Mahatir’s indoctrinated economic reforms played an instrumental role in revitalizing the Malaysian economy — a model to befittingly replicated by the other developing States. Malaysia as a developing country has been in the middle-income trap since 1990s. The appointment of 92-year-old Mahathir as the Prime Minister of Malaysia was phenomenal in its own right generating new hope and expectations that Malaysians have for him to rework the economy.

The 14th general election held on May 9, 2018 was a turning point in Malaysia’s 60-year history. For the first time the ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional, failed to win and form the federal government. Multi-ethnic Malaysia, politically dominated by its Malay majority, has been seeking to reduce inter-and intra-ethnic income-disparities for decades. The “New Economic Policy” (NEP), introduced in 1971, led to pro-Malay affirmative action policies, which are still in place today. In terms of economic development, Malaysia has made strides and growth has been decent. But continuous government intervention in the economy sees the country now stuck in a middle income trap. Affirmative action policies, which were introduced in the implementation of the NEP, succeeded in bringing the largely rural Malay communities into mainstream economic activities. But it has not succeeded in reducing income-disparities.

Perhaps some insights can be gleaned from the events during Mahathir’s earlier tenure as Prime Minister between 1981 and 2003. The period prior to the mid-1980s crisis was dominated by a push toward heavy industry championed under HICOM, a Malaysian company, which included the automotive, iron and steel, plastics paper products and machinery, transport equipment and building material industries. The petro-chemical sector was advanced by working with foreign partners who would provide technical knowledge, but with capital coming from the State. In March 2010, Najib Razak , the Prime Minister of Malaysia launched the first part of Malaysia’s “New Economic Model” (NEM). It calls for a more liberalised economy and reduced government intervention. It also proposes a radical shift from the heavily pro-Malay affirmative action practices that have been in place since the 1970s to a more inclusive and race-blind system. However, when the final part of the NEM was published in December 2010, the initial radicalism and boldness seem to have been watered down following pressure from Malay nationalists.

Mirroring the economic transition was Malaysia’s transformation from a low-income country to a middle-income one, thanks to steady economic growth over the last few decades. A World Bank report points out that real growth in GDP per capita has averaged over 3.6% since 1980, rising to $11,700 in 2013. As well, Malaysia enjoys a unique advantage compared to its neighbors such as Hong Kong and Singapore when it comes to size. The large domestic market offers a cushion when the external environment gets tough. Domestic demand, spurred by consumer spending, helps to keep the boat steady even in rough weather. As an Asian Development Bank report pointed out, Malaysia is a middle-income country with a record of good economic performance and poverty reduction. Domestic demand and investment have been driving the country’s growth over the years.

Malaysia identifies IMF not as an alternative for assistance in resolving the crisis. Japan as a friend was the alternative for Malaysia to assist the economic crisis. It is no wonder why Dr. Mahathir believes that East Asia has the potential in strengthening the region’s market. Through ASEAN+3 (Japan, China and South Korea), and the collaboration of Southeast Asia and East Asia. Today, Malaysia is one of the biggest exporters of semiconductors and electronic goods and devices. With about 40 semiconductor companies currently operating, the semiconductor industry contributes about 30% of Malaysia’s total manufacturing sector output. International multi-national companies have set up assembly and testing units in Malaysia. For the country to become a high-income nation by 2020, Malaysia needs to have a critical mass of skilled and knowledge-based workers for higher productivity and economic growth.

Futuristically, Dr Mahatir and Imran Khan, the two premiers welcomed the establishment of bilateral consultation between senior officials of foreign ministries and the convening of first consultation in Islamabad next year. Reflecting on longstanding and substantial economic, commercial and investment ties, both leaders welcomed continued efforts to intensify cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan. Reaffirming the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) signed on 8 November 2007 in Kuala Lumpur which entered into force on 1 January 2008, Malaysia and Pakistan recognised the importance of ‘’bilateral trade relationship’’. “We have had a long relationship. We have some similar problems and we will continue dialogue to discuss solutions. We discussed foreign direct investment, privatisation, tourism and food,” Dr Mahathir said.

As for Pakistan economic reforms agenda, Islamabad is currently confronted with a gigantic task of complying the FATF dictated structural economic reforms. For the past few decades Pakistan has seen a trend growth rate of 5 and 6 percent per annum, which has now plummeted to around 3 per cent. How do we go back to this? Pakistan should be looking towards a growth rate of 8-9 per cent. To ensure that the best possible professional advice is available to the Government to inform, optimise and synergise the formulation and implementation of its economic and financial policies, the Premier Imran Khan has re- constituted a high-level Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising some of the most erudite and well-respected experts, academics and practitioners of the field. Nevertheless, the Government needs to countervail the impression built by the former PML (N) Government that both these bodies- ECC and the EAC played just academic role in fictional terms. Though like Mahatir’s Malaysia, Imran Khan’s Pakistan also does not believe in getting an IMF support but for achieving this objective, the Government will have to undergo an economic metamorphosis based on our needs and realities to prevent from IMF’s dependency.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

