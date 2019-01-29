Learners can now get driving licences after completing due process within 24 hours

Islamabad Traffic Police achieves milestone on its 13th anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) achieved a milestone on the eve of its 13th anniversary as it launched one-window services through which learners after completing the 42-day learning period can now obtain driving licenses on the same day after applying.

Earlier, they had to wait even after completion of the 42-day driving period and tests for some days to get their driving license.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi launched the new service and congratulated the ITP chief SSP Farrukh Rasheed for achieving the milestone.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed, SP Khalid Rashid, representatives of International Narcotics Ltd (INL) and Islamabad police also attended the mega event held at the headquarters of the ITP in Sector F-8.

A number of new measures aiming at facilitating the capital’s drivers like reduction in existing fee by Rs400 i.e. from Rs2650 to Rs: 2250 and abolition of urgent fee were also announced on the occasion.

While commending the ITP for taking these people-friendly measure, Afridi said he was working on a comprehensive plan to launch reforms in police as more service oriented, respectful and polite force.

Lauding the work of the IGP Islamabad and his team, Afridi said since joining of new IGP, change of winds could be felt in Islamabad territory. The new IGP has taken positive initiatives in upholding justice and peace. He further said that his Govt wants to see the honor and dignity of Pakistani citizens at all levels, people should get their due respect by all Govt officials.

We want a disciplined, professional police force that consists of government servants and shuns colonial approach.

The ICT Police has started delivering desired results whether it is the checkpost, police stations, reduction of street crime, traffic policing, eradication of drugs, elimination of land grabbing mafia so on and so forth.

Afridi also announced arrest of six accused in killing of Muhammad Wasim a constable of Islamabad police on December 31, 2018. The quick operation leading to arrest of the culprits reflects professionalism and scientific method of investigation being adopted by Islamabad police.

The arrested persons are involved in over 70 multifarious crimes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively.

PTI government believes in immediate delivery of justice and implementation of best practices, said Afridi and urged the parents and the elders to play their role in eradication of drugs from their children.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the ITP and congratulated it on its 13th birthday.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed in his opening address briefed the chief guest about the new service being launched for the quick issuance of driving licenses to the applicants i.e. within 24 hours.

He said on average Islamabad Traffic Police were receiving 1,000 applicants on daily basis and after the launch of the new service now ITP would be issuing 1000 licenses daily.

Share on: WhatsApp