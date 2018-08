Nawabshah

In-charge Motor Vehicle Inspector for Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions, Syed Saeed Ahmed, has advised persons holding temporary licenses to obtain permanent LTV, HTV, PSV and commercial vehicle driving licenses within a month after clearing the required test.

Through a handout issued by divisional information office he warned that in other case the vehicle driver would face heavy fine, challan of the vehicle and even the vehicle would be seized.—APP

