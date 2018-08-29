THE problem with the new airport in Mumbai is that every time you visit, there’s been a change, and this time I drove up a ramp that was meant for VIP parking, which I certainly didn’t belong to!

“Sir, please go forward then reverse out!” said the attendant politely. I moved forward then looked back to reverse the big car and realized that because it was a slope, I couldn’t see the road behind, and because today’s modern cars have tiny back windows, couldn’t see the sides or anything.

After having driven cars for well nigh forty years, I felt like a learner driver! I was scared to reverse as I could hit the side walls, or barricades they’d set up. Now there are going to many of you who are going to say, “Why didn’t you look at the rear camera Bob?”

I did. I’d installed the camera when I’d bought the car, but on one of my bumpy rides on the city’s potholed roads it had come off. I thought it was fixed back, but wasn’t too sure whether it was or not and looking at it, wondered if it was tilted or hanging on a wire and showing the path behind me or the side road or just empty space!

I reversed a bit and felt the car swing to the left and heard the attendant blow his whistle in panic. Finally, in sheer embarrassment I drove forward turned the car around and drove back not before seeing the sneering attendants nodding at each other, most certainly saying, “Learner driver!” No, I wasn’t! All that had happened, was that I hadn’t trusted the rear-view camera!

Was it working? Was it showing another road? I had no idea! There I was at a time of crisis, a reasonably good driver, not sure whether I could handle the situation! How many of us go through the same I wondered as I drove back. Quite happy in some faith handed down to us. We follow some guru without knowing anything about him or her. We go to mandir, masjid or church without understanding what our religion is all about, and suddenly at a time when we need to use faith realise we are not sure about anything.

Why? I guess it’s the same reason I couldn’t reverse my car because I hadn’t checked the product. Have you? Have you studied the character of that guru or religion for knowledge of that person or faith who in a crisis you will have to reach out to, and implicitly trust? Or, like me, will you have to drive away with the attendants whispering, “Learner driver!” Get to know what you believe in then drive through a crisis like a professional..!

