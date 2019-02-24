It is heart-rending to mention that corruption is rampant in Pakistan. It is being done in every department whether it is an educational institution, hospital, shop and everywhere. Recently FIA arrested three people including two officers of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for leaking the CSS papers. Actually the CSS exams are being held in 19 cities across the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

The people have leaked the papers before the start of the examination. On the other hand, it is really a burning issue because nowadays corruption is one of the major problems in Pakistan.

If such officers do corruption, then how the common department can stop corruption. At last, it is my humble request to FIA to take a stern action against those officers who are the leading creator of corruption.

ALIJAN DILWASH

Karachi

