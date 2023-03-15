Leaked audio clip of Yasmin Rashid, President Alvi hits social media amid chaos at Zaman Park

ISLAMABAD – As the country’s second-largest city Lahore was marred by violent clashes between police and Imran Khan’s supporters who escalated at Zaman Park as cops failed to arrest the defiant leader for skipping a court appearance in the Toshakhana case.

The matter garnered global attention, and a slew of leaked audio conversations hit social media on Wednesday, this time purportedly featuring PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The audio clip between the two is doing rounds on social sites and seemingly features a conversation between Dr. Yasmin, a close aide of Imran Khan, and the country’s supreme commander about the clashes that sparked nationwide protests.

The clip started with a voice of Yasmin Rashid who updated Alvi about the grim situation, saying party workers have started throwing petrol bombs to resist law enforcers. She then urged President to speak to someone believed to be powerful enough to control these matters to avoid bloodbath.

“I have talked,” Dr Alvi responded. Dr Yasmin then told Alvi to assure the authorities about negotiating with Imran Khan.

#BREAKING: Leaked call of Dr Yasmin Rashid with President @ArifAlvi. Yasmin Rashid says PTI workers are throwing petrol bombs and that someone should advise #ImranKhan to "fight another day". pic.twitter.com/aBkBlBDr19 — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) March 15, 2023

Feared deaths amid the violent standoff, Dr Yasmin mentioned that people would die, which could further deteriorate the situation and eventually elections would be postponed. She urged President to tell Imran Khan to ‘give in’ and resist some other day.

Former health minister lamented the idea of resisting this power and said she opted to remain outside. Before the clip ended, Dr. Alvi was told to speak with Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to convince Imran Khan not to challenge the state.