Leading foreign investors eye Pak for more investment

OICCI Perception and Investment Survey 2017 launched

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Given improved and positive sentiments of the foreign investors who foresee continued growth trajectory due to improved security situation and major policy initiatives by the present government, the foreign investors plan to make new or further enhance their investments in the next one to five years as compared to what they have been making in the previous corresponding years.

The managing committee of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) conducted a perception and investment survey in November last year amongst the leading 190 foreign investors who are members of OICCI.

Sharing details of the survey with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi President of OICCI Khalid Mansoor expressed the hope that new investments in business and human capital would boost revenues and profitability.

The President of OICCI also shared certain concerns vis-à-vis ease of doing business, interprovincial coordination and tax related issues. He also presented suggestions for further improvement of business environment in the country.

The Prime Minister observed that encouraging and facilitating local as well as foreign investors to take advantage of the huge existing business opportunities has remained the foremost priority of the present government. He added that a s a result of structured approach and ensuring continuity of economic policies by the government, confidence of the business community has restored and economy has been put on a solid track to achieve sustainable growth.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi stated that the government is committed to take relevant stakeholders on board in the policy formulation process as well as ensuring unimpeded implementation of those policies. He further observed that the government would continue to welcome all suggestions aimed at removing bottlenecks and improving ease of doing business in the country.