Leading experts, oncologists highlight various stages of cancer

Zubair Qureshi

A breast cancer awareness panel discussion brought together top consultants, physicians and surgeons of the country in the field of oncology to raise public awareness on this fatal disease.

The event was hosted by a public diplomacy initiative of Serena Hotel, Raabta, to inform the citizenry of the various aspects of the disease that kills more than 90,000 women annually in Pakistan.

Participating in the seminar, Consultant Oncologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital Dr Azmina Tajdin Vali Mohammad said, “Many years ago it was taboo to talk about breasts and cancer but in recent years we have seen an epidemic of cancer. Treatment of cancer happens at the tertiary level, prevention and early diagnosis present a far lower economic, psychological and physical burden. It is our responsibility to go out and create awareness about cancer and breast cancer for early diagnosis”.

She described the stages that patients diagnosed with cancer experience, saying it is incumbent on us – physicians, family, friends, and as community members – to understand what the patient is undergoing to deal with the social, economic and psychological impact of the disease.

Head of Cancer Oncology at Pims, Dr Qasim Mehmood Buttar, said on the occasion, “Lifestyle factors such as obesity and dietary consumption have some connection. Fruits, vegetables and fiber consumption for instance have a positive effect.”