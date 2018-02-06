Leadership skills development workshop on Kashmir advocacy

International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) holds a one–day workshop, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, titled “Developing Effective Leadership Skills”, at Islamabad Hotel, Federal Capital Islamabad.

Key leadership trainers included Ambassador Zamir Akram-Pakistan’s distinguished Former Permanent Representative To The United Nations Geneva, Ahmad Raza Qasuri-Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sardar Khan Niazi-Chairman Pakistan Group of Publications & CEO of a Islamabad-based TV Channel, Ms. Zartasha Niazi-Development Communication Expert, Mr. Ahmed Quraishi-Director YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir), Mr. Sohail Khan Kiani-Financial Advisor, and others.

Amb. Akram shared his experiences at UN Geneva that how he convinced diplomats & high-level decision-makers for Pakistan. In relevance with the Kashmir conflict, he expressed under his practical experience that India-Pakistan friendship is impossible and India is not even ready to accept the existence of Pakistan.

Qasuri expressed his views and practices that how a lawyer can become activist/lobbyist? Sardar Niazi shared that how to use media as a lobbying tool? Ms. Niazi gave a presentation on her practical experiences about lobbying for a current crisis of child abuse.—INP

