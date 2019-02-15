Leaders to meet at PLC 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Current and future issues facing the business in Pakistan and the role of business leaders in shaping the economy will be the main focus at the annual conference ‘Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2019 (PLC 2019)’ announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), with high-profile events in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad starting 18 February. Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) is a series of conferences that brings together prominent thought leaders from the public and private sectors and engage them in thought-provoking and future-focused conversations that aim to shape the future of society and economy in Pakistan. The conference features influential business leaders at the top of their profession and brings together hundreds of business professionals from across the globe.

Share on: WhatsApp