Leaders sans commitment

While Pakistan is confronted with threats from its arch enemy – India, which in nexus with Israel and USA, has assumed threatening posture and engaged in war mongering, our political leadership and bureaucracy are busy in their petty games. This country owes only to selfless leaders like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all those who actively participated in constitutional struggle waged by Founding Fathers or those like Major Aziz Bhatti, Shabbir Sharif and ordinary citizens like Swat’s Aitzaz who laid down their lives and not to those who having benefited most have betrayed it by choosing to move their assets and families abroad.

All those who chose to live in Pakistan have benefited economically from vast opportunities offered to them and the evacuee property left behind by affluent Hindus. Those who lived in walled cities such as Delhi, Agra, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot, where large majority of Muslims lived in pre-partition India, today live in houses spread over acres. If Pakistan is to survive as sovereign independent country, it must ensure that all those who hold public offices of importance, impacting fate of millions of Pakistanis, must have undivided loyalty to this country, willing to wed their fate with destiny of this country.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

