Leaders having wealth abroad cannot give attention to the country: Imran

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have their wealth out of the country and such leaders cannot play a role in development of the country.

“A leader who has everything abroad cannot give attention to the country. Those countries cannot progress as long as their (leader’s) stakes are not in country,” he said while addressing a traders convention.

“A leader who doesn’t lives and dies for the nation cannot understand their pain. Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari both have their assets abroad,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s sons are claiming they are not Pakistani citizens and are unanswerable to the courts, while Ishaq Dar’s sons are living abroad and have become billionaires.

He decried that the rupee has depreciated exponentially and has touched almost 128 rupees, while the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ‘experts’ is now in front of us.

He further said the rupee was depreciating and it has lost half its value in the last ten years. He warned this could further increase prices and increase foreign debts.

Imran said that there can be no investment if institutions are destroyed, and if the nation remains backwards despite the presence of resources then it shows poor governance.

He said that leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were urging others to bring their wealth back to the country and sending their abroad, as they were not concerns about indebting the country.

Imran vowed that they will make all policies in consultation with traders and businessman, and will reduce sales tax to allow more people to pay taxes. He said that the biggest problem facing the nation was unemployment which was due to low level of investment.

He said the traders community understands the economic situation, and should therefore support them despite traditionally supporting the PML-N previously

Share on: WhatsApp