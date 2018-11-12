Leaders are recognised, not created

Rashid Shafi

I am inclined to express my narrative after witnessing certain captions on electronic media that “We create leaders in the organizations”. Somehow are the other, I tend to disagree. I hadn’t only read it from various sources, but had the chance to hear them as well from prestigious institutions and authors. I have a background emanating from a small dwelling to a posh housing, a small society to a polished society, street mates to learned fellows, a public school to prestigious universities, a street sports player to a national sports player, working in public, private, multi-national organizations and entrepreneurships. This gave me the benefit of possessing a dual perspective when it came to analyzing such content. Given this dual perspective, means mentioning a long history of touching diversified facets of life and meeting people of distinguished abilities coming from humble to all kinds of background.

My experience guides me to the notion that leaders are present among people in all spheres of life and all kinds of background. Leaders have skills, capacitys and disposition, distinctive from others, are according to the environment they are brought up and exposed to opportunities. Their skills are akin to having a competitive edge from other individuals. Not all leaders make it to the top but they are yet, still leaders of their respective spheres. With these divergent platforms, opportunities and circumstances one encounters, a leader only needs a platform, much like a social setting, to exercise the already existent leadership qualities, which brings me to the ideology, that, we don’t create leaders. We recognize them.

The question is as to how to recognize a leader in a pool of candidates. Simple, you need to be a leader to recognize another leader. I’d like to narrate this through one of my personal experiences. Once, I had to establish a production line of manufacturing telecom equipment of around 200+ workers, mostly young girls from low income group families. I was to choose their line supervisors for managing different production lines. I could observe the varying disposition of the girls during interviews and training periods as how some girls were rippling up by taking extra initiatives, helping their mates, assisting and managing the assigned work. These girls were certainly their leaders not because they were taking extra initiative/burden but pulling their mates along the course. These shining girls were given the opportunity and turned out to have themselves recognized as leaders. We polish their abilities and enhance their capacities to deliver to their maximum. The leadership qualities that one possesses is like your intuition.It’s already there. It just needs the opportunity to display itself.

Giving another example of a sudden calamity in an area like an accident on the road or falling building with habitants. We generally witness two kinds of people. There are the bystanders, there are the helpers, and then there are the leaders, guiding the helpers and leading the effort themselves. Surely these are the people who are taking extra initiatives or burdens and crating their followers by self-examples; are true leaders. There are numerous examples that can assist in substantiation but the gist will remain the same. Similarly, organizational and political leaders have the same pigmentation and inborn qualities that can be recognized. However, their qualities and capacities can be polished by providing a motivational environment, opportunities, learning and guidance.

We can see an array of leaders from a low domain to a national or spiritual leader. One common characteristic is that they have intuitive capabilities that shine at a certain stage of their life. Their bodies radiate, this as an out-flux to make them to think and do more for others or to support a cause. Hence, they think of a goal/vision and take initiative to achieve the same. They make themselves as examples for others to follow. The echo system around them may or may not be in line with their missions. In such a case, they need to turn space around the echo system in order to achieve their goals. As a manager, it is our responsibility to recognize leaders, provide conducive environment and coaching to enhance their capability and capacity so they may rise to next step of the leadership ladder. On the contrary some people would like or force them to be leaders by virtue of inheritance, wealth, power, pretention or wickedness. Such leadership is not lasting, welcomed at large and is likely to succumb sooner or later.

– The writer is a freelance columnist.

