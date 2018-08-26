Leader of the House a great challenge, responsibility: Shibli Faraz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated Senator Shibli Faraz for the position of Leader of the House in the Senate. In this regard, an application has been moved to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to media, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday extended his gratitude for his nomination as Leader of the House in the Senate. He said, “I was grateful to my leader Imran Khan for putting his trust in me. —APP

