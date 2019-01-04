Leader of France’s ‘yellow vests’ held

Paris

One of the leaders of the “yellow vest” anti-government demonstrations was detained by police in Paris late on Wednesday for organising an unauthorised protest, signalling a harder line by the authorities against the movement.

Eric Drouet — who already faces a trial for carrying a weapon at a previous protest — was held while heading for the Champs-Elysees, which has been the scene of violent clashes over the last month. “It’s called respecting the rule of law,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday as he defended the arrest which drew criticism from some leftist opponents of the government.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp