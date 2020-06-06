Lea Michele was abusive and manipulative even at age 12: Elizabeth Aldrich

Lea Michele has landed herself in hot water after her former costars from Glee called her out over her ‘abusive’ behaviour. And despite her apology, all those who have had the displeasure of sharing screens with her are now speaking out against her ‘terrifying’ attitude towards them, including an understudy of the actor from when she was 12.

Elizabeth Aldrich jumped on the bandwagon and recalled her experience of working with Michele, saying, even at age 12, her behaviour was just as terrifying.