LDDD secretary for accelerating animals’ census campaign

Rawalpindi

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department (LDDD) Naseem Sadiq on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing animals census campaign launched in the province to compile the exact number of the animals and birds.

Director Local Government and Dairy Development Dr Ghulam Hussain Bhutta said this during a meeting held here on Friday to review the progress of the campaign launched in four districts of the division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

He said 40 percent task had been completed in the division.

Dr Ghulam Hussain Bhutta informed that all types of animals including cows, buffalos, horses, mules, sheep, goats, cats, dogs and fancy birds were being registered so that their exact figures could be ascertained.

He further informed that this exercise was being carried out to evaluate the existing treatment facilities for animals. Dr Bhutta, on the occasion asked the field staff to accomplish the task within shortest possible timeframe.

He said mobile dispensary units were paying visits at union council level for vaccination of animals. Teams comprising senior officers and field staff had already been constituted in this connection, he added.—APP