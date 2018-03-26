LDA to auction 3 plots for highrise buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced to auction three plots for high rise buildings, situated opposite to the Lahore Expo Centre along Southern Bypass Road near Lahore Canal in the Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town.

The auction will be held on March 29 (Thursday) at LDA Community Centre, 239-A, New Muslim Town, here. A total of 39 plots of different land use and categories, including three sites for educational institutions and one for setting up petrol pump, would also be presented for auction on this occasion besides commercial and residential plots situated in different posh localities of the city.

For ensuring transparency, LDA has constituted a high level auction committee for supervising the bidding event including Director Finance, Director Estate Management One.—APP

