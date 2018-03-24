LDA starts restoring park outside Dar’s residence

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Authorities on Friday began restoration work on a park outside former finance minister Ishaq Dar ‘s residence in Lahore.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had given 10 days to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to restore a Gulberg park, the land of which was earlier altered to build a road leading to the residence of former finance minister Ishaq Dar .

The top judge was surprised to know that the LDA DG had shifted the status of the park into a roadside just on the phone call of the former finance minister.

“Bureaucrats have become slaves of political commands,” CJP Nisar remarked while expressing anger over conversion of the park’s land into a roadside for the parking convenience of the former minister.

He was hearing a suo motu notice at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry taken on conversion of the park into a roadside in front of the house of Ishaq Dar . Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.