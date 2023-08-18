Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed office of Siddiq Trade Centre on Main Boulevard Gulberg for not complying with the directions of grievances committee.

Shopkeepers in Siddiq Trade Centre have submitted complaints of disconnecting electricity connections and other services.

Despite directions of grievances committee, management of Siddiq Trade Centre did not give any relief to the complainants.

Team of LDA Town Planning III sealed the office of management of Siddiq Trade Centre for not following directions of the grievances committee.