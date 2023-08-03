Lahore Development Authority on Thursday carried out operation against illegal constructions and commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

Director Town Planning-2 Assad Zaman Dogar supervised the operation carried out by special squads in Allama Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Sabzazar and Bund Road.

LDA team demolished one building and partially demolished another one in Jahanzeb Block for violation of building bylaws.

Team partially demolished one building in Neelam Block and illegal structures at Yateem Khana and Bund Road.

Team also partially demolished a workshop at main boulevard Sabzazar and illegal structures and sheds in Marghazar Colony.

LDA sealed Delight Marquee, Blessing Marriage Hall, Aabro Market and Shah Fareed Marriage Hall in Sabzazar for illegal commercial activities.