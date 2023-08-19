Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday sealed 25 shops for encroaching parking spaces and roadsides in Lahore.

Teams of the LDA Town Planning Wing carried out operations in Gulnerg Main Market and Furniture Market with the help of the Police.

As many as 25 shops were sealed during the anti-encroachment drive supervised by LDA Town Planning III director Sidra Tabassum.

As per the LDA officials, owners of these shops were served several notices before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate anti-encroachment operations across Lahore for removing hurdles causing inconvenience to the public at large.