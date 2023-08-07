Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 13 premises in LDA Avenue-1 for illegal commercial use.

Teams led by Director Town Planning – 5 Azhar Ali sealed Plot 40, 266, 269, 287, 296 and 400 in Block A, 38, 107, 255 and 1177 in Block J,44 in Block M and plot 789 in Block D for illegal commercial activities.

The premises sealed were being used as car show rooms, building material store, schools, mini food mart and paint shops.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پرآپریشن-ایونیو ون میں غیرقانونی کمرشل استعمال کے خلاف کارروائی کرتے ہوئے 13 املاک سیل۔سیل کی گئی املاک میں کار شو رومز،بلڈنگ میٹریل سٹورز، سکولز،منی فوڈ مارٹس اور پینٹ شاپس شامل ہیں۔@commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/U9nqRnhEbW — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 7, 2023

Commercial Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against illegal commercial use of residential buildings.