LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority has enhanced working hours of its one window cell.

Now, the cell will operate in two shifts from 9am to 9pm on all working days for providing 50 plus services under one roof.

LDA One-Window Cell now open till 9 pm,offering convenient access to 50+ services under one roof, as per the government of Punjab's special instruction. Extended operating hours recognized to allow people to access services without taking time off.@RandhawaAli@commissionerlhr pic.twitter.com/gYIlcZsZOY — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) July 31, 2023

During the first shift, officers and employees will perform duties from 9am to 3pm.

The cell will continue to operate non-stop for 12 hours as the officers and employees in the second shift will join duties at 3pm and will continue working till 9pm.