LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday removed illegal constructions/encroachments from government land in Johar Town Finance and Trade Center.

During the grand operation carried out with the help of heavy machinery and Police, LDA teams removed more than 150 illegal constructions and temporary encroachments.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر جوہر ٹاؤن فنانس اینڈ ٹریڈ سنٹر میں سرکاری اراضی پر بنی جھگیاں اورتجاوزات کے خلاف آپریشن جاری۔150 سے زائد جھگیاں اورتجاوزات ہٹا دی گئیں۔پرائیویٹ افراد نےفٹ پاتھوں کےگردسرکاری زمین پرتجاوزات قائم کر رکھی تھیں۔@commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/5gyjsAPMdu — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) July 21, 2023

People had established temporary encroachments around the footpaths and on government land. Director Housing Moazzam Rasheed led the operation.