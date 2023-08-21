Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed the sifting of the record of the Mohlanwal Housing Scheme.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the record of all schemes of Housing Directorate – 8 has been completed. He directed expediting the process of the sifting of records of all other housing schemes.

After completing the sifting, a record of the Mohlanwal Housing Scheme has been digitalized and made available online on the pattern of LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town.

LDA has aimed to ensure online availability of records of all housing schemes.