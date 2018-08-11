LDA officials to donate salary to Dams fund

City Reporter

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amna Imran Khan announced that all officers of LDA in grade 17 and above will donate their two days’ salary and officials of grade 16 will contribute their one day’s salary to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

Meanwhile, LDA chalked out programme for Independence Day celebrations. Fireworks would be held at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy, Johar Town and approved private housing schemes in the city on the evening of 13th of August.

A concert of national songs would be arranged by Al-Jalil Gardens Housing Scheme, Sharqpur Road, district Sheikupura on the same evening.

A grand concert of national songs would be held in the evening on August 14th at National Hockey Stadium as well as LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town. A cricket match would be held at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy while a hockey match would be held at Hockey Stadium at Johar Town.

Share on: WhatsApp