Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started free doorstep services of its one window cell for senior citizens.

Citizens of 75 years of age or above will get the documents delivered to their homes from today, said LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa while chairing a meeting to review the performance of one window cell.

From today onward, senior citizens can avail free services at their doorsteps by making a call to the LDA helpline.

کمشنر و ڈی جی کی سینئر سیٹیزن کے لیے "ایل ڈی اے ایٹ ڈور سٹیپ" کو آج سے ہی شروع کرنے کی ہدایت۔ وزیراعلی کی ہدایات کے مطابق اوورسیزپاکستانیوں سے متعلقہ کیسز ترجیحی بنیادوں پر حل ہو نگے۔اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کی درخواستیں وزیراعلی کی ہدایت کے مطابق اب 14کی بجائے 10 دن میں پراسیس ہونگی — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 15, 2023

The meeting also decided to process the applications of overseas Pakistanis within 10 days instead of 14 days.

LDA DG directed to start the internship program for students in the fields of customer relations, IT, town planning, metropolitan planning, engineering, marketing and public relations.

He directed starting Robo-calls to improve the one-window cell efficiency.

He said that the feedback of the citizens will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of officers.