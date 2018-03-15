LDA launches anti-encroachment drive

City Reporter

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during an anti-encroachment drive on Wahdat Road here on Wednesday took illegal structure and various articles into custody.

The staff of Recovery Directorate Town Planning Wing of the LDA during the operation, demolished illegal makeshifts, including fruit and vegetable stalls.

The staff of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Scheme of the LDA, during the operation from Muslim Town Morr to Multan Chungi, took all structures into custody.