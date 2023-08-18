Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished/sealed several buildings during an operation against illegal commercialization and violation of bylaws on Ferozepur Road, Katcha Jail Road, LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town.

Director Town Planning VII Syed Ali Abbas carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA teams demolished shutters, illegal construction/alteration and sealed more than two dozen properties in different localities.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایونیو ون اور جوبلی ٹاﺅن میں کارروائی۔20 سے زیادہ غیرقانونی کمرشل املاک سیل۔ سیل کی گئی عمارتوں میں ورک شاپس، آئل سٹور، ماربل، بلڈنگ، الیکٹرک، پینٹ، اسٹور شامل۔آپریشن سے قبل متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/y6IfJcI67o — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 17, 2023

NAs per the LDA officials, several notices were served to owners before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.