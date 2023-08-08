LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday partially demolished and sealed six buildings in Gulberg for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

Director Town Planning–3 Sidra Tabassum supervised the operation carried out with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA team partially demolished and sealed famous Third Culture Café at Main Boulevard Gulberg. The Café was set up in the parking area without approval of building plan.

کمشنر وڈی جی #LDA کی ہدایت پر غیر قانونی تعمیرات و کمرشلائزیشن کے خلاف کارروائی۔ گلبرگ میں 6 املاک کو جزوی طور پر مسمار وسربمہر۔املاک میں تھرڈ کلچر، پلاٹ نمبر101ٹیپو بلاک گارڈن ٹاﺅن،ڈائیوو ٹرمینل کلمہ چوک سے متصل غیرقانونی کمرشل پراپرٹیز شامل ہیں۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/y4zue0ZoJv — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 8, 2023

The team also demolished and sealed illegally built structures on plot 101 Tipu Block, New Garden Town, 84-D1 Gulberg-3, 9-K Gulberg-2, 4-C Gulberg-2 and plot 5 Gulberg-5.

The team also sealed illegal commercial building adjacent to Daewoo Bus Terminal at Kalima Chowk.

Prior to the action, several notices were served to the owners of these illegal buildings.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.