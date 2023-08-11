Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday partially demolished nine buildings in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-I for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

Owners were illegally carrying out commercial activities like clinic, marble stores and schools in these premises.

Director Town Planning–5 Azhar Ali supervised the operation carried out with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

کمشنرو ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر غیرقانونی کمرشل استعمال پر کارروائی۔ایونیو ون اور جوبلی ٹاﺅن میںمتعدد املاک کو مسمار کر دیا۔مسمار کی گئی عمارتوں میں پبلک ہیلتھ،ماربل سٹور، بلڈنگز اور نجی سکول شامل۔آپریشن سے قبل متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/vyp9PbFaqh — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 11, 2023

LDA team partially demolished illegal structures at plot 43C, 48C and plot 44-M in LDA Avenue-1.

Team also demolished illegal constructions on plot 310-A, 543-A, 581-A, 99-B, 257-E and 208-F in Jubilee Town.

Prior to the action, several notices were served to the owners of these illegal buildings.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.