Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday demolished infrastructures of illegal private housing schemes at Minhala Road, Manawan.

During the operation, LDA teams demolished main gate, roads and other infrastructures of Minhala Valley, Royal Farms and Al-Fateh Villas.

Main gate and boundary wall of Hajveri Garden-2 were demolished.

Sewerage and other infrastructure of New Abadi Nathuki were also demolished.

LDA teams demolished roads and sewerage of Al-Noor City and booking office and other facilities of Royal Villas and BM Estate.

State Management Private Housing Schemes Department carried out operation with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal supervised the operation. .

As per LDA officials, several notices were issued to owners of these schemes before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against illegal housing schemes and farmhouses in the city.