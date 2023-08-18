Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished infrastructure of illegal private schemes and farmhouses on Barki Road in Lahore.

LDA’s Private Housing Schemes Directorate demolished structure, main gate, and roads of Chaudhary Farms, Paradise Farms, and Princeton Farms.

The Princeton Farms office was also sealed.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پرغیر قانونی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹیوں کے خلاف برکی روڈ پر گرینڈ آپریشن۔چوہدری فارمز، پیراڈائز فارمز،ابوبکر ہاؤسنگ سکیم اور جبران ہاؤسنگ میںآپریشن۔غیرقانونی سکیموں و فارم ہاؤسز میں انفراسٹرکچر مسماکر دیئے۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/UcdbArrYKH — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 18, 2023

LDA team demolished road infrastructure, sewerage system and other structures in Abubakar and Jibran Housing schemes.

As per LDA officials, several notices were reserved to illegal residential schemes/farmhouses before the operation.

State Management Private Housing Schemes Department carried out operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal supervised the operation.