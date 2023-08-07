LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted a grand operation against the illegal housing society Hair Villas located at Bedian Road.

The private Housing Schemes Department of LDA demolished the constructions made in the illegal scheme during a grand operation.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر غیر قانونی سوسائٹیز کے خلاف بلاامتیاز کارروائیاں جاری،ایل ڈی اے نے بیدیاں روڈ پر واقع غیر قانونی سکیم ہیئر ولاز کی تعمیرات مسمار کر دیں۔ سکیم کو اس سے قبل متعدد نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/GNtQ91wiCc — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 7, 2023

Under-construction building structures, sewerage systems and other infrastructures were demolished. Several notices were issued to management of the illegal residential scheme earlier.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal.

Heavy machinery and police team participated in the operation.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal societies and constructions across the city.