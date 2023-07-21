LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Private Housing Scheme Wing has demolished road infrastructure and sewerage of 12 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

According to a press release issued last day, Deputy Director Ali Sikho carried out operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions on Raiwind Road.

The team demolished roads and sewerage of illegal land subdivisions including the one near a public school, on the back side of Dream Housing Scheme, Almadina Town, Ali Park and Hammad Garden. The team also sealed offices of land subdivision near a marriage hall on Raiwind Road, land subdivision Gulberg Town, land subdivision Azan Park, Ahad Homes and Royal City.