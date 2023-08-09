Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday continued operation against encroachment and illegal constructions/commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

LDA teams retrieved possession of its 23 shops worth millions of rupees in Do Morya and Tezab Market. These shops had been illegally occupied for years.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر غیر قانونی تجاوزات کے خلاف آپریشن جاری۔کروڑوں روپے مالیت کی دکانوں سے قبضہ واگزار۔ دو موریہ پل تیزاب مارکیٹ میں ایل ڈی اے کی ملکیتی 23 دکانیں واگزار کرا لی گئیں۔ان دکانوں پر عرصہ دراز سے غیر قانونی قبضہ تھا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/YmVU48gMf4 — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, teams of Town Planning Wing demolished several illegal constructions.

Teams partially demolished illegal commercial plaza in Sunny Park during the operation.

Illegal commercial structures adjacent to Plot No323 Iqbal Avenue were demolished.

Commercial hall in Jaafar Town, shops in B Block Architect Society and structures near LDA Avenue-1 were demolished for violation of bylaws.

Similarly, illegal constructions on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road were also demolished.

The operation was carried out by Director Housing II Wasim Zafar and Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmeer Iqbal.

LDA enforcement personnel carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery and police teams.

Traffic police, district administration and civil defense personnel were also present.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.