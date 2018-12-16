LDA case: CJP orders Ahad Cheema to return money received beyond income

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered former Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema to return money he had received beyond his income.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar further ordered authorities to seize property owned by Cheema in case of non-payment.

A bench headed by the chief justice was hearing the case regarding the LDA City project in which Cheema is accused of corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana housing scheme, a low-cost housing project of the Punjab government.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar asked Cheema who was responsible for the destruction. “First Orange Line Train was ruined and now LDA City,” he remarked.

Justice Nisar continued, “What was LDA’s connection to Paragon City that an agreement was made? You were the government’s chose person. You received salary at the Bhikki Power Plant.”

To this Cheema told the court that he was appointed on a salary of Rs1.4 million.

Who is this person whose salary was raised from Rs100,000 to Rs1.4 million,” CJP remarked. The bench further questioned, “What political favours did you do that this salary was granted? If you were such the chosen person then the chief minister would have paid you right out of his own pocket.”

Cheema replied that the courts are free and that would appear before them.

The CJP then directed Cheema to return the money received beyond his income and ordered that if he does not return the excess money, his property would be seized.

The court further ordered the director general of LDA to give recommendations regarding LDA City.—INP

