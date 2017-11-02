LDA auctions 11 plots for Rs 2.14b

City Reporter

A total of 11 plots were auctioned by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) against a sum of Rs. 2.14 billion.

Open auction was held at LDA Community Centre, 239-A, New Muslim Town which was participated by 25 bidders who had deposited earnest money in the form of pay orders of requisite amount for this purpose.

Maximum bid was offered for commercial plot No. 6 (corner) of Finance and Trade Centre, M.A. Johar Town, measuring 13 kanals 3 marlas and 183 sq ft, which was auctioned against a total amount of Rs 1.0051 billion. Its bid starting price had been fixed as Rs. 3.4 million per marla where as it fetched a price of Rs 3.810 million per marla. In case of other plots, maximum bid was offered for commercial plot No. 96 (corner), situated in Civic Centre Sabazazr, measuring 11.80 marlas, which was auctioned against a total amount of Rs 37.76 million. Its bid starting price had been fixed as Rs. 2.1 million per marla where as it fetched a price of Rs 3.2 million per marla.

Per marla base price of these plots had been estimated by the approved Evaluators of the Bankers Association of Pakistan.

Members of the auction committee of LDA including Director Town Planning Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Directors Estate Management Muhammad Nauman Khan, Khawaja Touqueer Hassan, Abdul Sattar Khan, Usman Ghani and other officers supervised the auction proceedings.