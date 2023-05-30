LCWU takes step towards digital education by inaugurating Smart Classroom

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) took a significant step towards embracing digital education and empowering female students with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art smart classroom.

The event was graced by the presence of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanvir Hussain, here on Monday and marked the collaboration between LCWU and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in support of the HEC Vision 2025 ICT programs for “Transformation towards Smart Universities.”

The smart classroom, equipped with advanced technology and interactive tools, aims to enhance student-teacher interaction through online and distance learning, bridging the gap between faculty and students of LCWU and Rawalpindi Women University (RWU). The initiative also enables interactive communication with 50 other smart classroom sites established throughout Pakistan in all provinces.

The LCWU smart classroom features an 86-inch Idea Hub with 16 microphones and 30 Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIs) for students. It offers eLearning, virtual desktops, interactive whiteboards, classroom control systems, live virtual classrooms, on-demand collaboration, interactive displays, and an interactive control center.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide an innovative and exciting learning experience for both faculty and students. Furthermore, the LCWU smart classroom project will support the National Academy for Higher Education of HEC in conducting faculty development programs virtually across universities in Pakistan, fostering continuous growth and professional development.

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain expressed his interest in the smart classroom and emphasized the importance of embracing technology in education. He stated, "The collaboration between LCWU and HEC marks a significant milestone in transforming universities into smart institutions.

The smart classroom initiative will revolutionize the learning experience, bridge educational gaps, and empower students to thrive in the digital age.”