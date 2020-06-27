LCWU establishes collaboration with Sweden HEC

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology has won a competitive proposal of worth Rs 2.5 million from the Higher Education Commission of Sweden.

An academic collaboration was launched officially between Lahore College for Women University and Department of Software Engineering, Karlstad University, Sweden.

This collaboration of the Department of Software Engineering, Karlstad University, Sweden would foster research and development culture for women empowerment in the engineering sector of Pakistani universities. The proposal was jointly submitted by Dean Prof. Dr Intesar Ahmad & Dr Muhammad Mohsin Nazir Assoc. Professor, LCWU. This proposal includes faculty and student exchange programs, strengthening and preparation of curriculum on emerging disciplines with a focus on sustainable research commercialization including joint conferences and workshops in computing and allied engineering disciplines.

Sharing her vision about the collaboration, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University said the program would provide a great opportunity to Pakistani students especially females to have exposure to foreign education and new technologies as well as foreign culture and traditions.

This collaboration, she pointed out, would open doors of opportunities for females. “Both universities would put their expertise under the same platform. It is a great chance for female youngsters to go abroad for higher education, and serve back the country which provides them with this opportunity,” She said. Vice-Chancellor appreciated the effort of Dr Intesar Ahmad and Dr Mohsin Nazir for winning competitive proposal.

In a statement Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Dr Intesar Ahmad says The purpose of this collaboration is to outline the Swedish experience of Karlstad University.

” under the dynamic and visionary leadership of worthy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Bushra Mirza we will be able to strengthen our faculty and students to grab International learning exposure”, he said.